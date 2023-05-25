BARTON - The Barton selectboard has endorsed a contract with the Orleans County Sheriff's Department effective July 1, 2023. Patrol services ended in February of 2021 when the former selectboard and Sheriff Jen Harlow were unable to agree on a new contract.
The contract, which will end on March 31, 2024, is at a rate of $58/hour. The selectboard has authorized spending of up to $30,000 for law enforcement services. The services include patrolling, investigations, and providing technical assistance. The sheriff's department will also provide security checks for businesses, residences, seasonal camps, and vacant houses throughout the town.
