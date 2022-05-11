DERBY – The Orleans County Sheriff Department stayed busy this weekend with a child seat safety check at their station on Saturday.
Sheriff Jennifer Harlow explained that during the free inspection, officials checked the seats to make sure they were installed properly and answered questions anyone had.
“It’s very important to make sure children are safely secured in the car when traveling,” she explained.
She said that kids should be in a safety seat until they are at least eight years old, and for those 12 and under, they should not be in the front seat. In addition, Harlow remarked, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles website states that all children who weigh less than 20 pounds regardless of age, and those younger than one year must be in a rear-facing seat. Children between one and eight years of age who weigh more than 20 pounds must be secured with a car seat that is appropriate for the child’s height, weight, and age. Children between eight and 15 years of age may ride with an adult seat belt with or without a booster seat, as appropriate.
According to Harlow, a variety of people attended the inspection. They included grandparents, parents with children, and expecting parents. Halfway through the event, Harlow said everyone who had attended so far were in compliance with the recommendations. In one instance, they had to remove the back of a booster seat, as the seat was designed to do, because the child was a little too large for the seat as it was.
According to Harlow, safety seats are often not properly installed, which is why it’s important to reach out to law enforcement agencies, even during non-safety events, to have them checked. She also noted the hospital offers safety seat inspections.
The sheriff’s department had safety seats provided by the Vermont Department of Health to replace ones that didn’t meet the requirements during the event. Normally, most people need a voucher obtained from places like economic services in order to get free safety seats, Harlow said.