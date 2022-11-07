Mike McCleese

Mike McCleese addresses the Village of Derby Line trustees about a recent vandalism incident at the First Universalist Church. To his right is Esma West. (Photo by Ed Barber)

DERBY VILLAGE - Last week, several members of a newly formed NEK Rainbow Coalition attended the Village of Derby Line trustee’s meeting to raise awareness about a vandalism incident that occurred at the First Universalist Church.

The NEK Rainbow Coalition has started meeting at the church and were given permission to display a Pride Flag. The flag was removed without permission.

