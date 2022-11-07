DERBY VILLAGE - Last week, several members of a newly formed NEK Rainbow Coalition attended the Village of Derby Line trustee’s meeting to raise awareness about a vandalism incident that occurred at the First Universalist Church.
The NEK Rainbow Coalition has started meeting at the church and were given permission to display a Pride Flag. The flag was removed without permission.
“Our community is facing a lot of risk putting up a flag on the church,” Mike McCleese said. “It took seven days for the flag to disappear. We don’t know who, but we do know why.”
McCleese said whether it be a Pride Flag, or one for former President Donald Trump or current President Joe Biden, they should be respected.
Esme West said the group advocates for diversity training in elementary schools and keeps log books of incidents of discrimination. She invited the trustees to a meeting at the church on November 14 to learn more about the issues the LGBTQ+ community are facing.
