Effective January 1, 2022, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will implement new rules with an overarching goal of simplifying the regulations and protect big game fish species.
Jud Kratzer is a district fish biologist who helped draft the new regulations. He outlined some of major changes.
"In almost any stream you can fish for trout with a lure," Kratzer said. Anglers will be able to fish for trout in the late fall and early spring as long as they engage in catch and release.
"It extends the season and allows more opportunities to fish, but won't hurt the fish population."
