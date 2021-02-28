Snowmobiler Airlifted To UVM Medical Center After Crash

NEWPORT CENTER – A Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center helicopter based at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington was called to a snowmobile crash on Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST)Trail 58 Wednesday. First responders have not released the name of the victim.
Newport Center Fire Chief Jason Willis said that his department, the Newport Ambulance Service, and Newport City Fire Department responded to the trail near Clark Mountain Road, at about 11:30 a.m., for a patient who was trapped in some trees.
