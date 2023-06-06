NEWPORT CITY – The City of Newport will hold a special election so that city voters can choose who their mayor will be. The election by Australian Ballot will be on Aug. 1. Those wishing to file a petition to run for the office must do so by June 26. The city council initially planned to appoint someone to the office of mayor.
The new mayor will replace former mayor Beth Barnes who resigned last month. She was elected to office on Town Meeting Day in March. In her resignation letter and speech, Barnes said that for 75 days, she was berated, intimidated, bullied, commanded not to do certain things, and forbidden from doing others.
Explaining how the decision to hold a special election came to fruition, Newport City Council President John Wilson said that City Clerk and Treasurer Jim Johnson received a request from city residents to have an election. Johnson explained that Newport City resident Amy Gillespie brought in a notice of election signed by 25 people. He went on to say that the city can’t have a special election before Aug. 1, because he has audits going on. Wilson noted whoever wins the election will fill the remainder of Barnes' term that would have been March 2025. The announcement of the election came during Monday evening’s Newport City Council meeting, but not before the city council got scolded by area residents who insisted on a special election.
