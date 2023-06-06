NEWPORT CITY – The City of Newport will hold a special election so that city voters can choose who their mayor will be. The election by Australian Ballot will be on Aug. 1. Those wishing to file a petition to run for the office must do so by June 26. The city council initially planned to appoint someone to the office of mayor.

The new mayor will replace former mayor Beth Barnes who resigned last month. She was elected to office on Town Meeting Day in March. In her resignation letter and speech, Barnes said that for 75 days, she was berated, intimidated, bullied, commanded not to do certain things, and forbidden from doing others.

