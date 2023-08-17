ORLEANS – Anyone interested in astronomy should make their way to the Jones Memorial Library, where there is a special solar telescope that lets the user safely view the sun.
Jones Memorial Library Director Theresa Reil explained that the telescope is on loan from the Vermont Department of Libraries. The Jones Memorial Library is one of many libraries across the state that are taking turns using these special telescopes The statewide program is in preparation for the April 2024 total solar eclipse. The eclipse will be big in this area, she said. The telescope will be at the Jones Memorial Library until mid-September, and then it will go to another library. Reil believes there are four telescopes being circulated around the state for those that requested them. The next stop for this telescope is the Jaquith Public Library in Marshfield. For the full story see Friday's Paper