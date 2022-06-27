NEWPORT CITY – After a four-day trial, a jury found a Springfield, Mass. man guilty for his role in the kidnapping and assault of a confidential informant working with the Vermont Drug Task Force.
The jury found David Vaz, 32, guilty of attempted aggravated assault, kidnapping – bodily injury, and unlawful restraint-risk of injury, Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said in a press release. Vaz is now waiting for sentencing. As of early Monday afternoon, the offender locator showed him being at the Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF).
For the rest of the story see Tuesday's Express!