NEWPORT CITY – A disturbance at an Orleans County campground resulted in a 29-year-old St. Johnsbury man facing a mix of felony and misdemeanor charges, including simple assault. On Monday, Dylan Stapelfield pled innocent to the charges and was released pending a $1,500 cash or surety bond plus conditions of release.
According to court files, at about 5:09 p.m., on July 17, Amber Westover contacted the state police to report an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the White Caps Campground on Route 5A in Westmore. The complainant later called state police again to report that the man had left on a moped. Court records state that Trooper Richard Berlandy responded to the area where he saw a moped in a pull-off area on Route 5A. Berlandy said the man with the moped identified himself as Stapelfield, and stated he had driven there from the South Beach of Lake Willoughby. Stapelfield was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. He was then brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing.
