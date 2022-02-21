A chronic shortage of field workers at the University of Vermont Extension Service supporting Vermont's agricultural industry has raised the ire of the Senate Agriculture Committee. The Northeast Kingdom region had lost two extension service employees four years ago prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic. They were the NEK's only agricultural specialist and a community development specialist.
The Senate Agriculture Committee recently took testimony from extension service employees who advised an anticipated opening this summer in Addison County is not expected to be filled for two years.
"Why should it take 24 months to fill the position?" Senator Robert Starr asked. Starr chairs the Agriculture Committee. "They said they couldn't start the process until the person leaves. It's dumbfounding to us on the agriculture committee.”
Read more in Monday's Newport Daily Express...