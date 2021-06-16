NORTH TROY – A North Troy man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMC) in Burlington for injuries he sustained in an explosion Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Wayne LePage had been manufacturing homemade fireworks when the explosion occurred.
The North Troy Fire Department responded to 159 Railroad Street for the report. When they arrived, they found LePage, with burns on his upper body, seated outside. Police said that a family member of LePage took him to North Country Hospital. Later, an ambulance took him to UVMC.
“The explosion was found to have occurred inside a small camper located on the property,” police are reporting. “No other people were injured from the explosion.”
Residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated, and a one-block portion of Railroad Street was closed due to safety concerns.
Members from VSP’s Bomb Squad and Arson Unit were on scene to assist along with a member each from the ATF and FBI. Investigation into this incident is ongoing.