Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced new walk-in clinics as the State works to make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible throughout Vermont.
As of Monday, 79.2% of eligible (12+) Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, which means 4,197 more people are needed to reach Governor Scott’s goal to vaccinate 80% of the eligible population. The Governor has said he will lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions when it is reached.
“We made great progress over the weekend through pharmacy and pop-up vaccinations sites across the state,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I appreciate those Vermonters who took the time to get their shots and all the staff, EMS crews and healthcare providers who make these clinics possible. If you are still waiting to get your shot, now is the time, and there are many healthcare providers and Health Department resources that can help get any questions you have answered.”
Vermonters with questions about the vaccine, can visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine for more information.
Currently scheduled pop-up, walk-in events for Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10 are listed below. In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco.
Tuesday, June 8
Northwestern Medical Center, Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans (9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)
Tres Amigos, 1190 Mountain Rd., Stowe (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Dr., Newport (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
Barton Fairground Drive-Through, 278 Roaring Brook Rd., Barton (4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, June 9
Northwestern Medical Center, Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans (9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)
Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, 57 Pond St., Ludlow (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
Nolato GW, Inc., 272 Waterman Rd., Royalton (12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
American Legion Post 27, with Porter Medical Center (PMC), 49 Wilson Road, Middlebury (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Thursday, June 10
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury (8:30 a.m. –
11:00 a.m.)
Northwestern Medical Center, Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans (9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)
Smuggler’s Notch Resort, 4323 Vt Route 108 South, Cambridge (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
Waterbury Farmer’s Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Vaccine clinics for restaurant, hospitality, and tourism workers
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.