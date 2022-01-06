"Whether in times of peace or war, prosperity or depression, those who came before us felt the same hope and optimism we share today, ready to do the work to take on new problems and solve those that have eluded us for years," Governor Phil Scott said opening his State of the State address to the Vermont House of Representative and Senate.
The governor has attended or participated in the State of the State address for 21 years. In 2021 in deference to the Covid pandemic the event was hosted remotely. The legislature also conducted business remotely this past legislative session which the governor conceded was the correct choice.
"But I think most agree remote legislating doesn't have the same energy and emotion, comradery, cooperation, and occasional conflict that are essential for good policy making," the governor stated.
