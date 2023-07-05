MONTPELIER – The State of Vermont, 64 individual plaintiffs who have sued the State, and the federal receiver for Jay Peak, Inc., et al., have reached an agreement to settle all pending and potential lawsuits against the State related to the eight Jay Peak EB-5 projects. The settlement agreement is conditioned upon entry of a bar order, which must be approved by the court overseeing the Jay Peak receivership before the settlement is finalized.
This global settlement includes a monetary structured settlement to obtain a bar order that, if approved by the court overseeing the Jay Peak receivership, will resolve all pending and potential lawsuits against the State that have been brought or could be brought by the approximately 850 investors in the Jay Peak EB-5 projects. To date, this includes 33 lawsuits by individual investors and a class action complaint filed on behalf of 121 investors.