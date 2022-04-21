MORGAN – The Vermont State Police, late Tuesday, identified the two men who reportedly drowned in Seymour Lake earlier in the day as Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, Mass, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, Mass.
The Vermont State Police SCUBA Team recovered the bodies about 100 yards from shore. Authorities said that the bodies would be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of death.
"The weather at the time of the incident was cold with increasing rain and strong winds," an official press release stated. "The lake became choppy with significant waves, ice, and slush."
Through their investigation, the state police determined that Connolly and Roslindale set out in a single kayak from a protected cove where the conditions on the open lake were not apparent and worsened while they were on the water, the press release reads.
The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division, the Derby Line Fire Department, the Newport City Fire Department, and the Orleans County Sheriff's Department all assisted the Vermont State Police.