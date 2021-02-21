“We are thrilled that the Vermont State Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the historic gun safety law banning high-capacity magazines. This historic 2018, gun safety law was passed after a mass school shooting plot was uncovered in Fair Haven. This plot was a stark reminder to Vermonters that our state is not immune from gun violence. High-capacity magazines have been used too many times in America’s senseless mass shootings and they have no place in our society, our communities and our state. This law saves lives and makes our state safer.”
Statement by Gun Sense Vermont Regarding Vermont Supreme Court Ruling Upholding Historic Gun Safety Law
