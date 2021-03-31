As detailed in an extensive and well-respected research report published in 2019, Vermont does not provide equitable educational resources to children who are economically disadvantaged, children who live in rural areas of the state and children who are English language learners. For over 20 years now, our communities and our children who need the most help are simply not getting it. Now that these inequities have been well documented, the extent of the harm that is being caused has also become evident.
We thank the Senate for their recent work on this issue and for passing a bill over to the House. As we have said repeatedly, our communities are hurting. We have been patiently waiting for years for a solution. The pandemic has only exacerbated these issues of educational inequity. As challenging as a remote legislative session may be, the pandemic creates extreme urgency and requires legislative action now on behalf of students throughout the state
We ask the House to recognize the harm being done and to follow the clear, empirically derived recommendations made more than 15 months ago in the UVM Pupil Weighting Factors Report of 2019. S.13 and H.54 must be taken up for consideration by the House Committee on Education immediately. This cannot wait another year.
Our Coalition looks forward to working with the House in the coming weeks to create equity in our schools. Vermont’s children deserve the best education possible, and the opportunities that such education offers, regardless of where students live. The welfare of the entire State will benefit from improved and equitable education for all.
Sincerely,
The Coalition for Vermont Student Equity