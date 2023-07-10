Tuesday saw water crest the banks of many local rivers, flooding some roads, pooling in back yards, and causing damage throughout the county and the state. Parts of Route 5, Route 16, and Route 58 in Orleans and Barton were closed to traffic due to flooding. Other areas saw one lane open, and still more were being threatened by rising water as the day drew to a close.
E.J. Rowell, Orleans Fire Chief, kept track of what was happening in his communities.
“The river came up a lot overnight,” said Rowell. Rowell was standing on Route 16 - Glover Street in Barton accessing the rising water, as Krystal and Casey Perry who live on that stretch of river were trying to save an outdoor dining set and trampoline from their flooded backyard. “I saw somebody’s porch float by earlier this morning when I was here.”
According to Rowell, Glover Street in Barton was hit badly, and a lot of basements had four to five feet of water. Thus, the fire department killed the power to that section of homes. He also said the fire department planned to tie down oil tanks and propane tanks in anticipation of more rain hitting the area later in the day and through the evening.
“It started early this morning and got significantly bad when it went over its banks,” Rowell said of the Barton River. “Hopefully, people stay the heck away from the water.”
At least six people who live in the area of Barton Village were evacuated from their homes to the Barton Municipal Building.
Firefighters also helped with sandbagging near Railroad Avenue in Orleans Village.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen this,” said Rowell. “I was talking to some people who have been here their whole lives, and they were saying they don’t remember seeing this since they were kids, maybe 40 years ago, something like that.”