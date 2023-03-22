Bill Stenger has reportedly been released from Federal Prison to home confinement after serving nine months of an 18-month prison sentence.
“We are very happy to have him home and put this behind us,” a family member wrote to Express Staff Wednesday afternoon.
An attempt to talk to Stenger on Wednesday was unsuccessful.
WCAX-TV reported Wednesday that they received word Stenger was picked up by family at a federal prison in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The Express was unable to reach the Federal Bureau of Prisons to find out the reason behind the change in Stenger’s sentence as of press time.
“Mr. Stenger was ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on June 7, 2022,” Fabienne Boisvert-DeFazio from the Office Secretary Public Affairs Officer U. S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont wrote in an email to the Newport Daily Express Wednesday. “We understand Mr. Stenger has been transferred to home confinement.”
Besides serving prison time, Stenger was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution.
WCAX-TV stated that Stenger was not convicted of fraud, but federal Judge Geoffrey Crawford had said that Stenger was the public face of it. Without him, a respected and reputable member of the Northeast Kingdom community, the promotion of the EB-5 projects wouldn’t have been possible.