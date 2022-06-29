NEWPORT CITY- The One Prevention Coalition is starting a sticker campaign with cooperation from area retailers. The campaign is meant to raise awareness that buying alcohol for minors is illegal and harmful to their health. Alcohol use kills 6.5 times more youth than all other illegal drugs combined.
A Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted in 2019 confirms access to alcohol among high school age students in Orleans and Essex Counties is high. Sixty-nine percent of students surveyed in Orleans County said it would be easy or very easy to get alcohol. The percentage in Essex County is 75 percent.
The Sticker Shock campaign is popular in other areas of the country, says Allyson Howell, a prevention specialist at Umbrella. "Sticker Shock is a strategy a lot of coalitions deploy,"she explained. Stickers are placed on alcoholic beverages, and on cooler doors, located in grocery and convenience stores where alcohol is sold. The sticker message is simple, "Thank you for caring for NEK Youths and not providing alcohol to minors."
