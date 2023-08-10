BARTON - Barn 10 at the Orleans County Fairground has lost a section of roof. While the damage can be attributed to strong winds, the barn and its companion barn nine have been slowly deteriorating. The 4-H Club decided a year ago it would be a better strategy to demolish the barns and rebuild rather than try to restore them.
Because the structures are compromised, the horses are stabled elsewhere. A third barn (11) is in passable condition and will remain standing unless enough money can be raised to replace it.