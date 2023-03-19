BROWNINGTON - On Saturday afternoon author Bill Tulp unveiled a graphic biography of the life and times of Alexander Twilight, a minister, legislator, and teacher. Twilight built the Old Stone House (now a museum) as a dormitory for students from Orleans County in Vermont as well as across the border in Canada. Through Tulp's graphic biography, students learned the full life story of Twilight.
Dana Karuza, associate education director at the Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village said the presentation is a part of an enrichment program for home schooled children. There are also programs for all students throughout the area.