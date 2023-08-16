NEWPORT CITY - Non-dairy milk products (plant based) are not as nutritious as dairy based products. That is according to data The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) is poised to publish. The data is the result of a study comparing the two types of products. Scientists have confirmed plant based products sold as milk have less Vitamin D, calcium, and protein than natural milk. There is a market niche for consumers with a lactose intolerance, but it is recommended diets be supplemented with other food. For the full story see Thursday's Express
Study on Plant Based “Milk” Shows Animal Milk Has More Nutritional Value
- ED Barber Staff Writer
