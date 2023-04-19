NEWPORT CITY - Opponents of H.230, a bill that states its goal is suicide prevention, are concerned over several provisions they say are “draconian” or not necessary. They also claim it will do little to affect its goal while restricting gun ownership for law abiding citizens.
Proponents argue the bill will help prevent suicides. The bill outlines the following provisions: Mandates a 72 hour waiting period to purchase a firearm, requires firearms and ammunition be stored separately in locked containers when not on the body or nearby an authorized user, and allows charges to be brought against an owner that has had a firearm stolen and used in a crime or suicide.
Testimony will continue this week. The bill is a high priority for the legislature this year and is expected to be enacted into law if Governor Phil Scott agrees with the provisions.
At prior press conferences, the governor stated his concerns over the 72 hour waiting period and charging firearm owners for not complying with safe storage regulations. He asked how the safe storage provision can be enforced.
