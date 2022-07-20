ORLEANS - The number of dogs and cats surrendered to the local animal shelter have increased recently. Mallory Lancaster is uncertain as to why, but doesn't believe it's directly related to the Covid virus. When the Covid pandemic was declared in March 2020 industries closed and people stayed home. As a result there was a bump in the numbers of people adopting companion pets. Lancaster said other shelters in Vermont are experiencing an increase in returned pets now that people are back to work, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.
"The dogs surrendered is more because of people moving," Lancaster said. "It's not so many people who get a pet during Covid and turn them in." Another issue is new landlords of buildings not allowing pets.