WESTMORE – A group of seven or so individuals briefly shed their warm clothes for bathing suits to take a quick swim in Willoughby Lake on New Year’s Day. The event was part of the Kingdom Games weekly winter swims.
Phil White, director of Kingdom Games, said the participants started cold water swimming in October to train for the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival. That event is slated to be held in holes cut into the ice at the Eastside Restaurant in February. White said that the group began swimming in Lake Memphremagog in the fall, and when it began to freeze over, they switched to Willoughby Lake. On Sunday, they used North Beach, but if that area freezes over, they could move again to South Beach.
White believes that cold water swimming could be the beginning of a New Year’s Day tradition at the lake. While it was meant to be training for the February event, he indicated some people took part just for the fun of it. Cold water swimming can be dangerous, but the people at his event train for such activities.
“If you don’t train for it and just run in drunk when you do that, that’s kind of dangerous,” cautioned White, “...these are all people who trained.”
Kingdom Games doesn’t charge for the weekly swims, but the one in late February has a fee.
Participant Pam Ladds of Newport City was part of the group who regularly swim in the region during the winter months. She said that when she first heard of winter swims several years ago, she thought there was no way she would do something like that. But then she volunteered at one of the winter swims and saw a lot of people she knew, and swam summer events with, participating.
“They were having fun,” Ladds said of winter swimmers. “Clearly, they were not traumatized by this, so I thought there had to be something in this. Why don’t I try it? What have I got to lose? If I get into trouble, somebody will haul me out. You get out at the end, and it’s great. It’s like that runner’s high, but it’s quicker. It feels amazing.”
Charlotte Brynn of Newport City participated in the event to get together with a group of like-minded people who love swimming. She is also training for a world ice swimming competition in France coming up later this month. The event will have swimmers from all over the world competing, she said.
“It’s fun,” she said of cold-water swimming. She has been doing it for about ten years. “You have quite a big feeling of positivity when you come out. It feels really good.”
Swimmers finished the day at Park Pie in West Glover.
White’s swimmers weren’t the only ones who took a dip on New Year’s Day. Annahitta Forghan from Brookline, Massachusetts, and Adam Cook from Melrose, Massachusetts, who were in the area, went in for their swim about an hour before the others.
“We’re wild people,” said Forghan with a smile. Forghan said that last year she’d been cold water swimming in Magog, Quebec.
Cook added, “What better place to start the new year?”