WESTMORE – A group of seven or so individuals briefly shed their warm clothes for bathing suits to take a quick swim in Willoughby Lake on New Year’s Day. The event was part of the Kingdom Games weekly winter swims. 

Phil White, director of Kingdom Games, said the participants started cold water swimming in October to train for the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival. That event is slated to be held in holes cut into the ice at the Eastside Restaurant in February. White said that the group began swimming in Lake Memphremagog in the fall, and when it began to freeze over, they switched to Willoughby Lake. On Sunday, they used North Beach, but if that area freezes over, they could move again to South Beach.

Tags

Recommended for you