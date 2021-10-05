The Department of Health and Agency of Education have adopted a "Test To Stay" policy as a strategy to keep kids in school. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 18 months ago schools throughout Vermont have adopted protocols to keep the virus at bay.
This past school year policies were adopted requiring anyone in close contact with a COVID positive person to quarantine at home for two weeks. The ripple effect impeded a student's learning and left parents scrambling to find baby sitters for younger students. The alternative was working parents had to stay at home during the quarantine period.
This year, a student considered a close contact can remain in school provided they take an antigen test. Daily during the seven day quarantine period the student must be tested. Each day they pass the student can remain in school.
