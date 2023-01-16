CHARLESTON - At last Thursday’s selectboard meeting in Charleston, a resident alleged that a local property is being used as a commercial composted and is illegally handling food waste. Neighbor Erin Sheridan told the selectboard that food scraps are being dumped on the Roger French and Kathleen Lyford property on Crawford Hill Road and complained about the odor and safety concerns. She found a sympathetic ear. 

"They are commercial composters who bring it (food scraps) to their land," Sheridan said. "They feed their chickens with some of it, but the neighbor's dogs get into it and get sick."

