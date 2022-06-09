This is the first in a series of articles on what is driving the cost of fuel. Check back each day for the next installation in this series.
The official start of summer is just a few days away, temperatures are starting to rise, and this year, so are fuel prices. As of this week, regular gas is averaging over $5 a gallon locally, while diesel is well over $6, and there appears to be no end in sight.
So what contributes to the rising costs at the pumps? Is there something that Vermont state can do? Is there something Congress, or the President can do to reverse the trend? The Express was looking to find out.
Vermont Economist Tom Kavet from Kavet, Rockler, & Associates in Williamstown said that there are three main things that are driving the higher prices, two of which are related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first factor is how the market responded to the decline in fuel consumption during the pandemic, the second is the relatively quick ramp up of consumption coming out of the pandemic, and the third factor is the fighting between Russia and the Ukraine.
“When the pandemic first hit, there was an enormous decline in consumption of gas,” he said. “Everybody was staying home, and nobody was driving.”
According to Kavet, there was a time that certain spot prices for gas futures were actually negative. Spot prices are the cost to buy a commodity in cash in the present. The futures price locks in that spot price for a commodity that will be delivered in the future. Think of it in terms of buying heating oil at today’s price for delivery through the winter, but at a much larger scale.
See more in Thursday's Newport Daily Express...