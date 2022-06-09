This is the second installment in a series of articles on what is driving the cost of fuel. Check back each day for the next part of this series.
As the cost of fuel continues to rise, it is playing havoc with budgets of individual people and for business and municipalities.
The Express spoke with Paul Decelles, of Paul Decelles Financial Strategies in Newport City, to better understand some of the impact rising oil prices are having and explore further the various pieces that are contributing to the pricing structure.
In yesterday’s article, Vermont Economist Tom Kavet from Kavet, Rockler, & Associates in Williamstown explained that oil prices are set based on world wide demand. Decelles agrees.
Decelles explained that fuel prices depend on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
“It’s an auction … We have buyers, and we have sellers. The price they agree on is the market price. We’ve kind of come full circle on fuel prices in the past two years.”
Worldwide oil demand, especially in the United States, collapsed due to the global shutdowns caused by the COVID pandemic. There were no planes in the air, buses were not running, and people were staying home, which meant the demand for fuel was less, he said. Decelles explained that when the demand for any commodity declines, the price decreases because there is too much supply. But now, almost 24 months, there is a complete reversal, Decelles said.
“The economy has reopened,” he said. “There are planes in the air again, and we’re all driving cars again. The world demand has come back. And supply has gotten pinched for a couple of reasons.”
Supply is part of the problem both Decelles and Kavet pointed at the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As many countries have stopped buying Russian oil, it has left a supply shortage on the global market. Kavet explained that during the pandemic wells had to be capped off because in that decreased market there was simply no place to store the oil.
Fixing that supply shortage seems to be the most obvious solution. But, Decelles stated, it isn’t that easy.
