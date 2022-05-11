BARTON - Three Lake Region Union Elementary and Middle School District teachers have tendered their resignation and a third grade teacher did not sign a contract by the deadline. Resignations by supervisory union staff and the faculty have been a regular part of the school board's meeting agendas. The exodus is part of a state-wide trend and a troubling one says parent Megan Roberts of Glover.
"I'm hoping you are aware of the resignations in our district," Roberts said to the LRUEMSD board on Monday evening. "We need to retain the qualified teachers we have."
Roberts asked if the board is concerned by the number of resignations. Board chair Neil Urie acknowledged the board is concerned as well. The board discussed an exit interview that school administrators ask employees to fill out when they leave. The interview is voluntary. One of the reasons staff members are giving for their departure is relocating to jobs closer to home.
"We're losing so many experienced teachers, what can we expect for our children next year?" Roberts asked.
Orleans Central Supervisory Union superintendent Penny Chamberlin said school administrators will set up a strong mentoring program to help new teachers that are expected to have less experience and who may be new to the area. The mentoring program will help set teachers up for success.
Chamberlin said any new principal hired in Vermont must have a mentor for three years. And now, Chamberlain said, all staff coming into the district will also get a mentor.
"We noticed the trend in middle school," Chamberlin said of the resignations. The vacancies are being filled and Chamberlin anticipates a lot of hiring in July. Some will have provisional licenses.
Board member Dan Demaine expressed concern there are no internal candidates for open principal positions.
"I would like a process to create a principal in waiting," Demaine offered.
The district has seven employees with administrative licenses, but they don't necessarily want to be administrators Chamberlin said.
Solar Power
Voter approval is required for schools in Albany, Glover, and Orleans to contract for solar panels. Norwich Solar, who was chosen after the bidding process, requires a 25 year lease. Installation and maintenance are at no cost to the school district. The school district will get a 11.25 percent reduction on their energy rates in return for hosting the solar arrays on the various schools. At the end of the lease, Norwich Solar will remove the panels. The district's facilities director Joe Houston estimates the district will save $125,000 over the 25 year lease. A date has not been set for an Australian ballot vote.