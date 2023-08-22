Jenna Leigh Delva is no stranger to the Northeast Kingdom She grew up in Lowell, and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 2017. Delva took the cosmetology program at the North Country Career Center and later moved to South Florida where she attended the Aveda Institute. While there, she made it her priority to learn how to specifically care for curly and or natural hair. The fact that she herself has natural curls was one of her reasons for making this her goal. While at Aveda, the majority of her friends and classmates were people of color and it was from them that she was introduced to the art of braiding. But, Delva said that it took many years to perfect the technique of braiding, she practiced on her own hair as well as her husband and her sons, who also have natural hair. She said it was some time before she felt comfortable enough in her ability to charge for this service. For the full story see Wednesday's Express
The Hair-story of One Local Stylist Specializing in Natural Hair Care
- Audra J. Pitts Corresspondent
