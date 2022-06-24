BARTON - The Lunch Box truck rolled into Barton Village on Wednesday offering free lunches to all minors. The mobile food truck was created by Green Mountain Farm To School in response to high levels of food insecurity among youth during the summer months.
The truck is stationed in Barton on Wednesday, Newport City's Gardner Park on Thursday, and the Old Stone House in Brownington on Friday. The program ends in mid-August. When in Barton, the truck uses the Barton Public Library parking lot as its base.
