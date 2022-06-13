This is part of an ongoing series on the price of oil.
With fuel prices now over the five-dollar mark, some motorists are turning to electric vehicles (EV) as an alternative. But what does an EV actually save the driver and what is the downside to owning one.
Dave Roberts, from Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) whose organization coordinates the Drive Electric Vermont Program, said there is a great demand for EVs in the state. On Monday he said that the cost of driving an EV in Vermont, on average, is equivalent to about $1.50 per gasoline gallon.
“Folks who are putting on a lot of miles can save quite a bit of money if they make the switch,” Roberts said. “That cost can come down even further because many utilities have off peak rates. If you charge overnight, which is what most people do, it can cut the price to the equivalent of about a dollar [per gallon] and in some cases even less than that.”
Even before the recent fuel cost spikes, Vermont was seeing additional EV market growth over the past few years, said Roberts. Like many new vehicles, EVs are experiencing supply shortage issues, which means it can be hard to track one down right now.
For the rest of the story see Tuesday's Express