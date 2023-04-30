The Republican controlled Congress recently passed a budget centered around a $131 billion cut in the Medicaid program spread out over ten years. The bill also calls for a new work requirement for those under 55. Passage of the bill prompted Vermont Senator Peter Welch to hold a press conference last Thursday outlining what he sees as the expansive effects these cuts will have on services for the retired, disabled, and low income individuals.
