With their bellies full of Thanksgiving dinner, shoppers across the country took to the stores on Black Friday and Small Saturday. That includes Newport City, where merchants had been greeting customers even before the weekend.
Jo-Anne and Lincoln Brooks of Newport Jewelers, whose business has had a prominent Main Street location for 43 years said they had people buy early this year. Jo-Anne called that wonderful because she can buy replacement items before products become unavailable.
“It’s been a fabulous year,” she said. “We’re not complaining.”
