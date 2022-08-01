Mara Spates is a well known, local, certified massage therapist at Inspired Yoga. She was born and raised in Orleans County, and has many talents and specializations, all of which one may consider unique.
Her specializations begin with intuitive deep tissue massage. This type of massage creates a great sense of balance and whole body healing, she explained. It includes using a variety of stones, crystals, incense, and sacred sage to bring your chakras, as well as your mind, body, and spirit, into a state of overall wholeness. Spates also specializes in Swedish Massage. During a Swedish massage she will focus on longer strokes as well as friction and kneading like motions to encourage proper blood flow to one’s heart, Spates explained.