Jonathan Letourneau, 33, of Newport, appeared in Orleans County Criminal Court on Monday, April 24. He was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors stemming from two separate incidents. Charges include felony charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, and grand larceny over $900. Misdemeanor charges include unlawful mischief, possession of stolen property, and petit larceny under $900. Should he be found guilty, he could face more than 25 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
