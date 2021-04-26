A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be held at the Barton Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled through the state registration system at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is encouraging everyone who is eligible to schedule an appointment for this clinic or any vaccination opportunities near them as quickly as possible. “The more people who are vaccinated, to less virus we have circulating. Which means greater protection, fewer cases, less chances for more variants, and the closer we can get to a return to normalcy.”