NEWPORT CITY – There is a new hairdresser and barber in town. Julia Baker,19, has longstanding ties to the Newport community and has taken the leap into business ownership. Baker started renting a chair at East Mane Barber Shop about a month ago and is taking new clients and walk-ins.
Baker is a licensed hairdresser and barber. She started in high school through the North Country Career Center's Cosmetology Program. She explained that when she was a high school sophomore, she was looking at course selections and thought hairdressing would be a good path to take.