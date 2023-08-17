BRIGHTON - The third annual Northeast Kingdom Marathon is scheduled for September 16, starting in downtown Brighton. The event is sponsored by Brighton Recreation. Race organizer Paul Chambers confirmed that, to date, there are 325 entries. The race received the blessing of the selectboard on Wednesday evening. A comedy festival is scheduled for this weekend in downtown Brighton. The Island Pond Comedy Festival is a community wide event that includes a non-stop comedy, including a Saturday evening of entertainment at the Essex House Pavilion. For the cost of a wristband, festival goers can play games, attend events, draw for cash prizes and give-a-ways. American Legion Post 80 will host a bingo competition. For the Full Story see Friday's Express!