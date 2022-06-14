CANAAN - On Tuesday, Vermont and New Hampshire State Police investigated a potential threat at Canaan Memorial High School. Vermont State Police (VSP) said that a parent of a student that attends classes in the Canaan public school system allegedly made a verbal threat against the school. There was an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday and classes were canceled. As of Tuesday evening, New Hampshire State Police had identified the suspect and an extreme risk protection order was filed. There is a hearing scheduled this afternoon to review the extreme risk protection and ex-parte order. Out of caution, the school had also canceled classes for Wednesday, which was to be the last day of school before summer break.
