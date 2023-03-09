CHARLESTON - The combined annual town and school meetings lasted 40 minutes this year. Of the 713 registered voters in town, 65 were present for voting.
Tim Jenness has replaced incumbent Larry Young on the selectboard for a three year term. Young did not run for reelection.
At the Town Meeting on Tuesday voters approved a combined town and highway budget of $935,659 for fiscal year 2023. Also approved was $52,291 for the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department.
Fifteen community organizations were authorized to receive $12,374.
Ryan Besaw was reelected to the Charleston Elementary School board for a three year term in office. Town clerk and treasurer Teri Gray was elected as school treasurer for a one year term.
The elementary school budget of $2,664,868 passed.