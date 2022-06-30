NEWPORT CITY - The North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU) executive committee has authorized joining other school districts to file a lawsuit against the Vermont Agency of Education. The Agency was supposed to enact an education funding model using a block grant formula based on overall student enrollment. Act 173 is being implemented, but the parallel Act 127 which calls for the study and adoption of a weighted formula for students in need was punted to 2025. As a result some school districts will realize less state aid this year after budgets are already passed.
Act 173 creates a census block grant replacing the reimbursement for services model. The weighted formula directs extra funding to schools based on the number of students on Individual Education Plans (IEP), students whose families are below the poverty level and students where English is a second language.
At the executive meeting in June outgoing superintendent John Castle said, based on a financial spreadsheet drafted by Glen Hankinson, the supervisory union district could lose between $1.2 and $1.7 million in education funding. Castle said the state doesn't take into account that the supervisory union is not able to hire enough special educators to provide services.
