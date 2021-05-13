DERBY – Lieutenant Tom Hanlon has spent most of his life serving and protecting citizens. He took a job with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department in 2007 after a 25-year career with the Vermont State Police.
“This is my specialty. I’m not an electrician and I’m not a carpenter or a plumber. I’m a police officer.”
He got his start as a police officer in Saranac Lake, New York where he served for about three years. He started doing foot patrol on October 30, 1979. Hanlon left the Saranac Lake Police Department to work for the Vermont State Police. Hanlon’s first station after the police academy was at the Colchester State Police Barracks. Three years later he was forced to transfer to the Island Pond-Canaan Outpost for the Derby Station. An outpost means the officer works remotely. Hanlon went to the barracks about once a week. After leaving that station, he transferred to the Grand Isle Outpost based out of the St. Albans Station. He got sent back to the Derby Station when he got promoted to sergeant.
