ORLEANS COUNTY - Recent storms and flooding have made mutual aid an important service in terms of recovery. And this isn’t just mutual aid in terms of fire departments and EMS, town road crews are also a part of that extensive network. As road crews from less affected towns came to the aid of the towns hardest hit, the question of a more formal mutual aid agreement for town road crews came up. Most town road crews feel that the current system in place, where towns offer help as needed, is working and something more formal isn’t needed.