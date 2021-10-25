BARTON- The Barton Select Board will coordinate ATV/UTV traffic regulations with the Villages of Barton and Orleans. The board is developing a parking ordinance for all motorized vehicles and would like to streamline the town ordinance to be consistent with the villages.
"There will be mass confusion," board member Lenny Zenonos said of the ordinance. "We need to coordinate efforts."
Under the draft, proposal vehicles parked in violation of the parking regulations will be fined and the vehicle towed at the owner's expense. The town constable, road commissioner, employee of the road commissioner, or any member of the select board can order a vehicle towed.
