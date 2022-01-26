DERBY- The Derby Select Board has agreed to intervene in support of the International Water Company (IWC) in Stanstead, Quebec. The water company is located in Quebec Province but serves customers in the Village of Derby Line and a handful of homes in Beebe.
IWC has outlined several issues, including the ability to cross the border to provide maintenance services as well as unpaid bills.
Beebe is an unincorporated village in the Town of Derby with no municipal government. Any issues between IWC and the water users in Beebe are beyond the scope of the village trustee's responsibilities. It was recently reported that the IWC considered cutting off the American rate payers water supply.
"They never said they would shut off the water," Town Administrator Bob Kelley said. IWC wants to work with Derby residents to resolve the issues.
"What can we do to help?" Board Chair Grant Spates asked. He asked for more information including the number of rate payers being served, how many weren't paying their bills, and for how long.
Exacerbating the problem is when a property sells, IWC doesn't always get the name of the new owner so the invoice is mailed to the wrong person.
