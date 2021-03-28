Traces 2021 Call for Choreographers

Traces, a day of outdoor dance happenings, will celebrate the change into summer, dancing in public spaces, and connection of community. Scheduled for Saturday June 12th 2021, this year's festival will include educational workshops and performances, and will take place in three towns simultaneously: White River Junction, Burlington and Montpelier. Each town's event will be near a body of water, and will be open and free for the public. Each event will feature an in-person workshop that merges dance and education with themes of water conservation and will offer a tour of dances by up to 6 choreographers in each region.
We are seeking submissions from choreographers from throughout the state, any age, genre and style will be considered.
The Google Form application will be posted on this event page https://vermontdance.org/events/traces-2021-call-choreographers by 9am April 1st. The application will close at 11:59pm on April 16th.
All artists will be notified by April 26th via email.
Artists will be selected on a first come first serve basis.
TRACES 2021 Call to Artists APPLICATION PREVIEW
1) Email address
2) Choreographer's Name
3) Link to VDA profile of the choreographer submitting this application. If you are not a member, please write so below and follow instructions for the application payment in the next question. If you would like to join the VDA network please visit https://vermontdance.org/join.
4) Choreographer Bio + website + social media accounts
5) If you are not a VDA member, please pay the $10 application fee via paypal (info@vermontdance.org) or on our website (vermontdance.org/donate). Please type in the date and location of payment here:
6) Title of piece
7) Genre/Style of Dance
8) Length of piece (all works must be 10 mins or less)
9) Names of performers. If this is not confirmed at time of application, please include total number of performers intended for your work and the status of contract agreements between you and the artists.
10) I understand if selected, digital waivers with safety agreements and photography consent must be submitted by all performers by May 1st. These will be supplied by VDA. (Yes/No)
11) If this is not a solo, how will your group participate in COVID regulations (Is there physical contact? Groups podded? Masks and distance?)
12) Idea and description of piece. This can be your preliminary musings or a concrete plan. Give us an idea of what your work will look, feel, be.
13) Statement of meaning/purpose behind the project. How is the theme of water elemental to your work?
14) What is important to you about water conservation?
15) Location preference (choose one- White River Junction, Montpelier, Burlington)
16) Agreement of availability for June 12th 9am-6pm (TIMES TBD)
17) Agreement to perform in any weather as event is Rain or Shine
18) Name of volunteer (If selected I understand I must provide one volunteer at my piece's site to help maintain safe social distancing between the audience and my dancers. This can be you if you are not performing in your work.)
19) I understand that battery-operated Sound/Music is the performers’ responsibility. If selected I understand VDA will not provide assistance here.
20) Photos (photographer should be credited in the name of the file). You can upload up to 5 photos. This is one way for us to get a sense of your work. If selected, you will have the opportunity to share more relevant photos for publicity purposes.