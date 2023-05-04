On Thursday, Thomas Mullins, 53, (a.k.a Alexander Thomas Mullins) believed to be living in Morgan, was charged with being a fugitive from justice based on an outstanding warrant out of Florida. Following a traffic stop, Mullins was arrested for failure to register on the VT Sex Offender Registry. It was found that he was also the subject of a nationwide extradition warrant from Florida for multiple counts of Sexual Battery of a minor. He did not waive extradition at Thursday’s arraignment, and was held without bail.